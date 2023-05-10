While Virat Kohli has been one of the top run-getters in the IPL 2023, his on-field exchanges too have been much talked about. The major heated exchange that he had with Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir and pacer Naveen ul Haq during and after a match became a much publicised event. Though it has been over a week since the incident happened, cryptic posts by either side have kept the speculation going. Days after ugly scenes from the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, LSG pacer Naveen a cryptic post on Instagram, seemingly taking a dig at Virat Kohli for the heated exchange the two recently had. Naveen, posting a picture with Gautam Gambhir, ignited another social media storm. The post also invited a comment from LSG mentor Gambhir.

"Treat people the way you want to be treated. Talk to people the way you want to be talked to #With (Goat Emoji)," Naveen captioned the picture on Instagram. Reacting to the post, Gambhir wrote: "Be who you are !! 'Never Change'."

Then during RCB's match against MI, Naveen again posted an Insta story with the caption: "Sweet Mangoes". He also posted an image which showed that he was watching the MI-RCB game.

Now, Kohli has posted an Instagram story, which has a video of American actor Kevin Hart, with the caption: "Words". The message in the video is pretty strong and social media users are connecting the post with his on-field exchanges.

"No matter how much emotion or how much hurt you may have, life has to go on. Life doesn't stop for anybody, so if you don't process that and understand that, you are stuck in whatever time period you got hurt forever. So, grudges and anger and negativity, I don't have time for," Kevin Hart can be heard saying in that video.

The post got social media talking.

"So grudges, and anger, and negativity, I don't have time for it"

- Virat Kohli Instagram story putting end to all the speculations. The way this man never carries on field aggression to his life pic.twitter.com/nnsg6k6PbE — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) May 10, 2023

Virat kohli on insta is crying because of Naveen's Stories!pic.twitter.com/IuIa0p8hSc — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) May 10, 2023