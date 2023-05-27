Shubman Gill took the cricketing fraternity by storm after he smashed his third century of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season to fire Gujarat Titans to their second final in as many years. Gill's 60-ball 129 fired Gujarat to 233-3, a total they defended by bowling out five-time winners Mumbai for 171 in 18.2 overs in the final playoff which started late due to rain in Ahmedabad. The 23-year-old struck 10 sixes and put on a second-wicket stand of 138 with Sai Sudharsan, who made 43, to tear into the opposition attack at the world's biggest cricket stadium.

After the match, Gill was seen having a chat with batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who is the mentor of MI, in the dugout. The interaction between Gill and Tendulkar has gone viral on social media.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Shubman Gill with Sachin Tendulkar.

Best picture on internet today pic.twitter.com/QUv9OIE9jN — Shubman Gang (@ShubmanGang) May 26, 2023

Shubman Gill with Sachin Tendulkar. pic.twitter.com/Tk5Y2aImE4 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 26, 2023

Gill, who is tipped as the future of Indian batting, made the most of a reprieve on 30 when Tim David dropped him off England fast bowler Chris Jordan.

His knock took him to 851 runs in the ongoing season, the most by a player this season. He also reclaimed the Orange Cap from Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis.

Named man of the match, Gill said: "I think this was probably my best innings so far in the IPL."

Skipper Hardik Pandya praised his opener, saying: "Today's innings was one of the finest, he never looked rushed. It felt like someone was throwing balls and he was hitting. He will be a superstar in international and franchise cricket."

(With AFP Inputs)