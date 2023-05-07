Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were blown away by Delhi Capitals in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. Chasing a target of 182, the David Warner-led side rode on Phil Salt's counter-attacking half-century and crossed the finishing line with 20 balls to spare. Salt hit 87 off just 45 balls with the help of eight 4s and six 6s. With the win, DC moved out from the bottom spot in the IPL 2023 points table

After the match, fans took to social media and shared some hilarious memes, especially targeting the Gautam Gambhir-Virat Kohli spat that took place after RCB's previous match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Here's how fans reacted:

Salt - Messi is better than Ronaldo



Siraj - pic.twitter.com/5E0abcRHPr — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 6, 2023

Salt came up with an outrageous display of ball striking as DC kept themselves alive in the Indian Premier League with a thumping seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Virat Kohli (55 off 56) completed his 'homecoming' with a landmark fifty before Mahipal Lomror (54 not out off 29) came up with a career-best knock to take Royal Challengers Bangalore to 181 for four.

Needing to win every game from here on to have a shot at a play-off berth, Delhi's overseas batters played fearlessly to gun down the total in 16.4 overs.

Besides Salt's sensational 87 off 45 balls, David Warner (22 off 14), Mitchell Marsh (26 off 17) and Rilee Rossouw (29 not out off 21) produced timely cameos.

(With PTI Inputs)