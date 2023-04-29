Gautam Gambhir was a happy man on Friday after his team Lucknow Super Giants defeated Punjab Kings in an IPL 2023 game. The reason for Gambhir's happiness was because LSG won after posting a record 257/5 - the second highest total ever in the history of the IPL. Gambhir, who is always looking to improve, couldn't hide his emotions. Seeing Gambhir smile, Twitter users made some hilarious comments. After the win, LSG are currently positioned second in the 10-team league with 10 points from eight games.

i busted out laughing, even #theinsiders @JioCinema were excited to see Gautam Gambhir smile. pic.twitter.com/zaFrcAMCav — wini ipl era (@eviltiddyprodn) April 28, 2023

Gautam Gambhir's smile rule my heart forever pic.twitter.com/rZXSAHfHdp — Mahima (@im_mahima) April 28, 2023

In 1st pic sir Gautam Gambhir reaction to the crowd who made fun of captain Rohit Sharma.



In 2nd pic Gambhir's reaction against the franchise who made fun of Rohit Sharma's team. pic.twitter.com/rdCXBBKjVN — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) April 28, 2023

Talking about the game, Explosive half-centuries by Kyle Mayers and Marcus Stoinis, complemented by Yash Thakur and Naveen ul-Haq's blistering spells, helped all-round Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 56 runs victory in a run-feast in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 fixture here at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium on Friday. Chasing a humongous target of 258, PBKS made a match of it but were eventually bowled out for 201.

In the first innings, however, it was pure carnage from the LSG batters as the Lucknow franchise posted a mammoth 257/5 in 20 overs, the second-highest total in IPL history.

Stoinis brought up his highest score for LSG, with 72 runs off 40 balls while Kyle Mayers slammed 54 off just 24 balls. Dashing stumper Nicholas Pooran produced a later-order cameo, blazing away to 45 off just 19 balls, while Ayush Badoni struck 43 off 24 in the middle overs to take the visitors to a formidable total.

Despite giving a strong chase and scoring at a healthy rate, Punjab played catch-up for the better part of their innings and eventually folded for 201, succumbing to the pressure of having to go at almost 13 runs per over.