Nicholas Pooran smashed a match-winning 19-ball 62 while Marcus Stoinis made 65 off 30 as Lucknow Super Giants prevailed over Royal Challengers Bangalore by one wicket in a last-ball thriller in the Indian Premier League in Bengaluru on Monday. Chasing 213, LSG rode on Pooran and Stoinis' brilliance to eke out a memorable win. The match had gone down the wire keeping both RCB and LSG fans on the edge of their seats. As LSG turned out to be the eventual winners, the RCB fans were visibly disappointed at the loss. One of the RCB fan's reaction to the side's loss is going viral on social media.

The fangirl started crying as RCB failed to defend 212 runs against LSG. Her reaction was caught on camera.

Emotionnnns. Sometimes its difficult to be a sports follower. And who knows it better than the RCB fans. This could have, should have been their night, their match. Sadly, the movie hit the playback button again. Lack of death bowlers. #RCBvLSG pic.twitter.com/djfozauIBX — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) April 10, 2023

Watch it here:

Most satisfying moment is to see RCB fans crying. Peak RCB



RCB = Chokers, Chokers = Haarcb#RCBvsLSG #ViratKohli #LSGvRCBpic.twitter.com/JQS26tTJCu — Daddy (@papa_b0lte_) April 10, 2023

RCB could have taken the game to super over but Harshal Patel failed to run out Ravi Bishnoi, who was backing too far, at the non-striker'e end during his bowling.

With LSG needing one to win off the final ball, Harshal bowled a dot delivery to Avesh Khan, but Dinesh Karthik failed to collect the ball cleanly as the batters managed to steal the match-winning single.

Pooran recorded the season's fastest fifty, reaching the landmark in only 15 balls. Earlier, captain Faf Du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell smashed blistering half-centuries as RCB posted an imposing 212 for two after being sent into bat. While Du Plessis made an unbeaten 79 off 46 balls, Kohli took the centre stage initially with his 44-ball 61-run knock, as the duo shared 96 runs for the opening wicket after being sent into bat.

