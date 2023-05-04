Gautam Gambhir's on-field spat with Virat Kohli after an IPL 2023 game between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore has been making the headlines since the last two days. The two cricket stalwarts had a heated exchange after the match over certain incidents that took place during the final phase of the match. However, the foundation of the clash seemed to have been laid a few overs earlier. It was a clash between LSG's Naveen-ul-Haq and Kohli that potentially turned out to be the trigger point of the storm. The incident is said to have taken place during the break between the 16th and 17th over, when Kohli had an altercation with Naveen.

Even after two days, the incident is still making news. In videos that have been widely shared on social media, a group of fans can be seen trying to rile up Gambhir, who was standing with a couple of LSG players in the dressing room balcony at the Ekana Stadium, by chanting 'Virat, Virat'. The video was presumably shot during LSG's match against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. The match was called off due to rain. In the videos that have gone viral, it can be seen that it is raining.

Csk fans were Chanting "Kohli " " Kohli " In Front Of Gautam Gambhir in Lsg vs CSK match !!!!



Mass Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/r1jY2fPtUX — KT (@IconicRcb) May 4, 2023

Both Gambhir and Kohli were fined 100 per cent of their match fees after the altercation. In its release, the IPL said: "Lucknow Super Giants' Mentor Gautam Gambhir has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

"Mr Gambhir admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

"Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct."