Days after the ugly scenes from the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq shared another cryptic post on Instagram, seemingly taking a dig at Virat Kohli for the heated exchange the two recently had. Naveen, posting a picture with Gautam Gambhir, who too was involved in a clash with Kohli after the match, took a subtle dig at the RCB stalwart, igniting another social media storm. The post also invited a comment from LSG mentor Gambhir.

Virat was at the center of the storm as the Bengaluru franchise took on Lucknow in the IPL match. The former RCB skipper had multiple arguments with Naveen in the middle of the pitch and also clashed with Amit Mishra for a brief period.

After the game, as LSG all-rounder Kyle Mayers tried speaking to Kohli, Gambhir pulled the former out and exchanged a few words with the RCB stalwart himself. Both Kohli and Gambhir were subsequently reprimanded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with a 100% fine on their respective match fee. Naveen was handed a 50% fine.

Just when it looked like the storm had passed, Naveen reignited the fire.

"Treat people the way you want to be treated. Talk to people the way you want to be talked to #With (Goat Emoji)," Naveen captioned the picture on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, Gambhir wrote: "Be who you are !! 'Never Change'."

The day after the on-field altercation, Virat had also shared an Instagram story, seemingly in reaction to the incidents that took place the night before.

Sharing a famous quote from Marcus Aurelius - who was a Roman Emperor from 161 to 180 AD, the 34-year-old wrote: "Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is the perspective, not the truth."

On the field, Kohli's Royal Challengers Banglaore took on Delhi Capitals on Saturday. But the superstar batter's homecoming was ruined by the hosts who secured a comfortable 7-wicket win.