MS Dhoni received a rousing reception as the veteran wicket-keeper batsman returned to the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai after almost three years. With the Indian Premier League taking part in various parts of the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) faithful were unable to see "Thala" in action. However, with CSK facing Lucknow Super Giants in their first home game of IPL 2023, Dhoni came out to a massive reaction and his every movement was cheered during the toss. Shouts of "Dhoni, Dhoni" filled the entire stadium and even he could not help but smile at the reception.

"Does mean a lot to be back here. IPL started in 2008 but we've not played a lot of cricket here. Only about 5-6 seasons we've been here. This is the first time the full stadium will be operational, a few stands were empty earlier. Really glad that we get to play all our home games here at Chepauk, means a lot. Same squad for this game. Need to keep assessing our situation and keep revisiting our targets, keep a realistic goal in mind and take it from there," Dhoni said at the toss.

The last match CSK played at 'Chepauk' Stadium was in May 2019.

CSK have played 56 matches in their home venue and won 40, lost 15 where one match tied. It has been a long wait for CSK team and their fans to paint the stadium yellow.

Chepauk stadium is considered to help spinners and the wicket is seen to have a little turn. In the previous match, skipper Dhoni did not use Moeen Ali as a bowling option, but in this match he could prove handy.

CSK lost the opening game of the season and they will search for their first win in the encounter against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Gujarat Titans defeated CSK in the opening tie of the IPL 2023 by five wickets. In the last encounter between the two sides during IPL 2022, LSG emerged winners defeating CSK by six wickets.