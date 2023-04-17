Chennai Super Kings faced a close three-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals in their previous match. In the chase of 176, CSK needed 21 of the last over, when pacer Sandeep Sharma defended it, despite having the veteran finisher MS Dhoni on the strike. The four-time champions will now be squaring off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their upcoming clash on Monday. CSK, who are already dealing with Deepak Chahar's absence due to an injury, have faced another as their pacer Sisanda Magala also sustained an injury in the previous match.

Apart from this, the knee has been troubling Dhoni since the start of the tournament but he has ended up playing all four games so far.

Dhoni was seen limping a bit after the loss to Rajasthan Royals at home earlier this week, raising questions over his availability for the RCB game.

Even though Dhoni has been coming out to bat at number eight, he has managed to make an impact and almost took his team over the line in the last ball finish against the Royals.

Openers Ruturaj Gaikward and Devon Conway have been doing their job and Ajinkya Rahane too seems to have reinvented himself while batting at number three but the middle-order needs to do more.

The likes of Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja have not been able to get going. Dube especially has struggled to gain fluency in all his four innings and that reflects in his strike rate of 118.84.

CSK's Predicted XI vs RCB: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Dwaine Pretorius/Matheesh Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande

(With PTI Inputs)