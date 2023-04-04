Delhi Capitals are set to play their first home match in Indian Premier League 2023 against Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals' regular skipper Rishabh Pant will support his team playing their first home match from the stands as he is not playing this season due to injuries he sustained in the car accident that he met with last year. Ahead of their clash against defending champions Gujarat Titans, the Delhi Capitals squad sent a special heartfelt message to Pant in a video posted by the IPL Twitter handle.

While Pant is recovering from his sustained injury, his teammates made a small video to wish him a speedy recovery and join the field fast.

Delhi batter and Pant's dear friend Prithvi Shaw, said, "Rishabh, I hope you are recovering well, I am seeing your video; baby steps are coming now. Really happy to see you recover. We really miss you, recover soon and get back to the field with us. Love you. Take care buddy."

Get Well Soon, Rishabh!



Wishes pour in for @RishabhPant17 as @DelhiCapitals gear up for their first home game of the #TATAIPL #DCvGT

Bowling all-rounder Axar Patel remembers the moment with the wicket-keeping batter and asked him to come soon on the field.

"Today is your first home match, after 3-4 years we are playing in Delhi. I am seeing that you are recovering well. See you soon on the ground doing fun," Patel said.

All-rounder Rovman Powell who was brought on board to DC at INR 2.80 Crore, has expressed his excitement after knowing that Pant is coming to see the match

"This is the first home game for us in IPL 2023 season, wish you (Rishabh Pant) all the best, hope you are recovering well. We know you are supporting us; we will do it for you my brother," said Powell

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav said, "We are in Delhi, we will play our first match here, we are missing you. I have all the wishes for you to recover soon. We always have a connection and the team misses you."

Right-arm fast bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti said, "Hello Rishabh Bhaiya! We all are missing you. We are willing to meet you in your city. Please recover soon so that we can play together."

For the match against GT, the team will expect their overseas all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to perform and overcome his last match's disappointment of getting out on a golden duck

Marsh also had something to say for Pant before the match, "Rishabh, wish you a speedy recovery mate, hope to see you soon."

Delhi Capitals suffered a defeat in their opening match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants by 50 runs at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.