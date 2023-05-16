Making his mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season for Mumbai Indians, Arjun Tendulkar was the center of an unfortunate incident ahead of the match against Lucknow Super Giants. The MI all-rounder revealed that he was bitten by a dog when he met LSG player Yudhvir Singh. The conversation took place between the two players before the IPL 2023 face-off between their respective teams. LSG shared a video on Twitter where Arjun was heard making a revelation about the dog bite.

As Yudhvir asked Arjun how he was, the son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar revealed that a dog had bitten him. He pointed towards his left hand, the bowling hand, as he made the revelation. Here's the video:

Mumbai se aaya humara dost. pic.twitter.com/6DlwSRKsNt — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 15, 2023

Arjun has featured in multiple games this season for the 5-time champions. In 4 matches, the young all-rounder has bagged a total of 3 wickets at an average of 30.66 and an economy rate of 9.35. Arjun didn't get many opportunities to bat this season, scoring 13 runs in the only outing he had with the bat.

With two more games to go in the league stage of this season, Arjun would hope to get at least one more opportunity to test his skills against some of the finest players in the world.

Mumbai Indians stand in a promising position as far as their playoffs qualification hopes are concerned. The franchise needs to win at least one of the remaining two matches if they are to book a spot in the playoffs.

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, stand in a more complex scenario in comparison to their opponents. The Krunal Pandya-led team only has 13 points to its name at present, with two more games to go. Preferably, LSG would want to win both games as a single defeat could see them fall short when it comes to playoffs qualification.