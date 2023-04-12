What is life without a little spice? It adds flavour in everything, even if it's a game of cricket. And if it happens in a high-voltage match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals then nothing like it. In the match played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, two India veterans Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane indulged in mind games. While bowling for Rajasthan Royals in the sixth over against CSK, Ashwin stopped at the last moment after taking stride against Ajinkya Rahane on the second ball. Then, he returned to take his stride again.

Now, it was Rahane's turn to retort. As Ashwin was about to bowl, Rahane moved away from the wickets. Then on the third ball of the over, Rahane hit Ashwin for a six too. However, to make matters more interesting Rahane ultimately fell to Ashwin in the 10thover as he was trapped in front of the wicket.

Watch: Rahane vs Ashwin Mind Games Spice Up CSK vs RR Contest

Ashwin and rahane me kaleshh pic.twitter.com/1oMcReJH5K — Aditya Verma (@Adityaverma_12) April 12, 2023

Talking about the match, Jos Buttler wasn't exactly devastating in his approach but yet managed the 18th half-century of his IPL career as Rajasthan Royals posted a decent 175 for 8 against Chennai Super Kings, in Chennai on Wednesday. While Royals were 135 for 4 after 15 overs, the last five overs wasn't as productive as they would have expected with only 40 runs being added and four wickets lost in the process.

Ravindra Jadeja (2/21 in 4 overs) was as usual menacing on a surface that assisted the spinners even as Buttler hit three huge sixes in his 36-ball-52. He had a good 77-run second wicket stand with Devdutt Padikkal (38 off 26 balls), who after his struggles against Punjab Kings, was back in his element.

Towards the end, Shimron Hetmyer (30 off 18 balls) was ever impressive as a finisher while Tushar Deshpande (2/37) gave only eight runs in the 20th over.

With PTI inputs