The Virat Kohli vs Naveen-ul-Haq episode is showing no signs of an end. While the on-field clash between the two cricketers ended with the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants on May 01, the battle continues to proceed in the world of social media between their fans. Watching the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, Naveen shared a couple of Instagram stories that has got the fans talking.

Naveen's first story came not long after Virat Kohli was dismissed by Jason Behrendorff for just 1 run from 4 balls.

"Sweet Mango's", Naveen captioned the first Insta story.

Naveen ul haq's insta story after Kohli got out for 1(4) pic.twitter.com/RIw4Y5yISe — ` Frustrated CSKian (@kurkureter) May 9, 2023

The Lucknow Super Giants pacer then posted another story as Mumbai literally hammered the Bengaluru franchise despite chasing a tricky target of 200 runs.

"Round 2 with these. One of the best mangoes I've ever had thanks to Dhaval Archana Parab bhai," the caption of the second story wrote.

Fans, reading between the lines, didn't budge from expressing their views on Naveen's social media activity.

Virat kohli vs Naveen Ul Haq on Insta Stories pic.twitter.com/Kvczmva92f — A (@AppeFizzz) May 9, 2023

Me after seeing Naveen ul haq Insta post pic.twitter.com/qcwcRQZZp6 — the last men standing (@VikasAr43476917) May 9, 2023

Naveen Ul haq new insta story after RCB defeat .#MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/dYy6YarZfy — Rowan (@Akhil39888074) May 9, 2023

Both Naveen and Virat were handed hefty fines for what happened on the field during the RCB and LSG clash. While Kohli was given a 100% fine on his match fee, with Lucknow mentor Gautam Gambhir also being reprimanded equally, Naveen was given a 50% fine on his match fee.

Many former cricketers have also shared their opinions on the incidents from that match over the past week or so.

Advertisement

As for the RCB vs MI contest, Suryakumar Yadav proved to be the wrecker-in-chief for the 5-time champions, scoring a 35-ball 83 as his team chased down the target of 200 runs with 6 wickets in hand and 21 balls to spare.