Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 68 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. This will be RR's last group stage game of IPL 2022 and they will look to end the league stage on a high against MS Dhoni-led CSK. Skipper Sanju Samson could be tempted to bring in the services of batter Rassie van der Dussen in place of a struggling James Neesham in their playing XI to bolster batting depth.

Here's how RR can line-up for their CSK clash on Thursday:

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Jaiswal has bounced back pretty well after a slow start to the season. After playing 6 matches now, Yashasvi is striking the ball at a strike-rate of above 135 and already has a fifty to his name.

Jos Buttler: Buttler has endured a couple of rare failures recently after an explosive start to the season which continues to put him in lead of the most run-getters list in IPL 2022.

Sanju Samson: The skipper has performed different kind of roles this IPL. He has played the role of an anchor after the fall of an early wicket, while sometimes he has taken the onus of hitting the boundaries on himself after getting a good start.

Devdutt Padikkal: After opening the batting for his previous franchise, Padikkal has made number 4 position his own for RR. His stroke play and temperament has both been lauded by former cricketers as well as experts this season.

Rassie van der Dussen: The South African cricket could replace James Neesham in his playing XI in order to provide batting depth against a strong CSK bowling line-up.

Riyan Parag: Riyan Parag has been one of the best fielders for RR with a bag full of delightful catches as well as saucy celebrations. However, he needs step up with the bat when the team needs the most from him.

Ravichandran Ashwin: Ashwin has been a revelation with his all-round abilities. His floater role with the bat as well as the ball has made him a key asset for RR this season.

Trent Boult: Although Boult's economy has been a cause of worry, but he still possesses some excellent skills at the death to go along with immense T20 experience.

Prasidh Krishna: Krishna has been on the expensive side at the start of the innings but as the innings go along, the pacer has jolted opposition batting with regular wicket.

Promoted

Yuzvendra Chahal: Chahal continues to lead the top wicket taker's list and has delivered every time the captain has handed the ball to him.

Obed McCoy: Obed put on a good performance vs LSG in the last game with two wickets in his four overs but went for 35 runs. He would want to improve on the figures in this match.