Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on a resurgent Chennai Super Kings at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday as they look to bring an end to their three-match losing spree and keep alive their hopes of a spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs. RCB had won five of their first seven matches in the season, but have since suffered back-to-back defeats against SunRisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. The Faf du Plessis-led team are currently fifth on the IPL 2022 points table, with 10 points from as many matches. The last time they faced CSK, they suffered a 23-run defeat thanks to a massive partnership between Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa. RCB will be looking to turn their campaign around as they face CSK for the second time this season, this time under the leadership of MS Dhoni, after Ravindra Jadeja stepped down as captain midway through the season.

Here's the RCB predicted XI vs CSK:

Faf du Plessis: With two half-centuries, Faf du Plessis is RCB's highest run-scorer this season and will be looking to put on a strong display against his former team.

Virat Kohli: After a string of poor scores, Kohli hit a half-century against Gujarat Titans in RCB's last game and will look to carry on his form against CSK.

Rajat Patidar: Rajat Patidar hit a fine half-century against GT and will look to put up another strong display.

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell has failed to replicate his form from last season so far, but has played some handy cameos, giving them momentum in the middle overs.

Shahbaz Ahmed: Shahbaz Ahmed has been in great form with the bat for RCB, often rescuing them from difficult positions and also impressed with the ball in their last match.

Dinesh Karthik: The veteran wicketkeeper-batter has starred in a finisher's role but his form has tapered off in the last few matches. He will be looking to get back to his destructive self against CSK.

Mahipal Lomror: The southpaw made his RCB debut against the Titans and provided them with a flourish at the death. His big-hitting abilities will be key for RCB as they go forward in the season.

Wanindu Hasaranga: RCB's highest wicket-taker this season, the Sri Lankan all-rounder will look to stifle the CSK middle order.

Harshal Patel: Last year's Purple Cap winner hasn't been as prolific in terms of wickets, but has bowled economically and will be especially key in the death overs.

Promoted

Josh Hazlewood: With 10 wickets in six matches, Hazlewood has been impressive both in the Powerplay as well as at the death. He will have an important role to play against his former team.

Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj is not having a great season with the ball and RCB will want him to bring back the form that made him critical to the team's successes last season.