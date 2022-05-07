IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR, Live Score Updates: Punjab Kings will look to emerge on the right side of the result when they square off against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium. Currently, at the seventh spot in the points table, Punjab need to keep winning in order to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the playoffs. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are at the third spot with 12 points and they would look to peak at the right time to cement their place in the top four. Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal are the current holders of the Orange and Purple Cap and the duo have been a big reason why Rajasthan have tasted success this season. Punjab would have their hands full in order to stop the duo at Wankhede. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here's how the IPL 2022 Points TableLooks:

Squads

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Ishan Porel, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, straight from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai