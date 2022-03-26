IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR, Live Score: Chennai Super Kings Face Kolkata Knight Riders In Season Opener
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2022, Live Updates: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the season opener of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2022, Live Updates: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the season opener of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Last season, CSK defeated KKR in the final in the UAE, and lifted their fourth IPL title. However, both teams have a new captain this season, with Ravindra Jadeja leading CSK while Shreyas Iyer will be his counterpart at KKR. CSK will be without their star all-rounder Moeen Ali, who is currently in quarantine. KKR, on the other hand, will be without their Australian duo of Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch. It will be interesting to see how both teams will line-up. (LIVE SCORECARD)
CSK Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (capt), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne
KKR Predicted XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chamika Karunaratne, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav
Here are the Live Updates of IPL 2022 Match between CSK vs KKR, Straight From the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
- 17:33 (IST)IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR, Live Updates: HELLO!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the opening match of IPL 2022 from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. CSK face KKR in a repeat of last year's, which was won by the latter in the UAE. Both teams eye winning start to their respective campaigns. CSK and KKR both have new leaders this season. Ravindra Jadeja will lead CSK while KKR will be captained by Shreyas Iyer.Stay tuned for all the action.