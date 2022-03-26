CSK vs KKR, IPL 2022, Live Updates: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the season opener of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Last season, CSK defeated KKR in the final in the UAE, and lifted their fourth IPL title. However, both teams have a new captain this season, with Ravindra Jadeja leading CSK while Shreyas Iyer will be his counterpart at KKR. CSK will be without their star all-rounder Moeen Ali, who is currently in quarantine. KKR, on the other hand, will be without their Australian duo of Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch. It will be interesting to see how both teams will line-up. (LIVE SCORECARD)

CSK Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (capt), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne

KKR Predicted XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chamika Karunaratne, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav

