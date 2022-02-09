The IPL auction is just days away and the Indian Premier League's most successful team has a lot to plan for their future in the league. Mumbai Indians, five-time winners of the league, have retained four of their main players, but they had a solid squad in place and will have to put in a good strategy to get their core group back. Captain Rohit Sharma, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, the talented Suryakumar Yadav and the mercurial Kieron Pollard were retained ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. They have already lost Hardik Pandya to the Ahmedabad franchise.

Full list of players retained by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL auction

Mumbai Indians (Purse Remaining - Rs 48 crore):

Rohit Sharma (Rs 16 crore)

Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 12 crore)

Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 8 crore)

Kieron Pollard (Rs 6 crore)

Here are five players we think Mumbai Indians should go for in the IPL auction:

1. Trent Boult (Rs 4 crore max): The Kiwi paceman has been a great performer for Mumbai Indians and holds the key to getting quick wickets in the powerplay. His partnership with Bumrah has been exceptional and Mumbai should look to get him back.

2. Ishan Kishan (Rs 3.5 crore max): The diminutive keeper-batter has been another integral member of the Mumbai Indians team and with Hardik out of the picture, picking him up will be important. Another important aspect that needs to be kept in mind is Rohit Sharma's fitness issues and Kishan can bat at the top of the order.

3. Yuzvendra Chahal (Rs 5 crore max): The only department where Mumbai Indians have been weak is spin and Chahal has been an excellent performer in IPL over the years. RCB will fight tooth and nail to get Chahal back, but MI would love to sneak him away from Kohli and company.

4. Jason Holder (Rs 6 crore max): Kieron Pollard is on his last legs and Holder will be an excellent replacement in the years to come. He can pick wickets and also get extremely important runs down the order.

5. Yash Dhull (Rs 50 lakh max): The U19 World Cup-winning captain has showed he has the makings of a great batter for India and Mumbai Indians can provide him with the perfect opportunity to learn and grow.

