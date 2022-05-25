During the final over of Rajasthan Royals' innings against Gujarat Titans in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, there was high drama after a mix-up saw Riyan Parag run-out at the non-striker's end. Jos Buttler was run-out off the final delivery of RR's 20th over, bowled by Yash Dayal, but it was a no ball, so the new batter Ravichandran Ashwin was facing a free hit, with Riyan Parag at the other end. Dayal bowled a wide and Parag, wanting to take strike to maximise the free hit, sprinted down to the striker's end. Ashwin, however, did not leave his crease.

As Wriddhiman Saha and Yash Dayal completed a simple run-out, Parag was seen holding out his arms in frustration as Ashwin gave him a shrug and walked away.

Parag looked rather angry as he walked back to the pavillion.

Watch: Riyan Parag frustrated at Ravichandran Ashwin after run-out

Ashwin eventually took two runs off the final delivery, with Rajasthan Royals posting 188/6. Jos Buttler's 56-ball 89 and Sanju Samson's 26-ball 47 powered their innings, with Devdutt Padikkal also contributing with his 20-ball 28.

However, the target was not nearly big enough as Gujarat Titans never looked in trouble in their chase, despite Trent Boult sending Wriddhiman Saha packing in the first over.

Shubman Gill gave them impetus at the start, hitting 35 off 21. The young opener looked in sublime touch but his innings was cut short by a mix-up with Matthew Wade that led to a run-out.

Wade hit 35 off 30, holing out off Obed McCoy.

But then, Hardik Pandya and David Miller put on a 106-run partnership from exactly 10 overs to guide the Titans to the final in their debut IPL season.

Promoted

While Hardik was the aggressor initially, Miller took over once he settled in and finished with an unbeaten 68 off 38, that also saw him hit three back-to-back sixes off Prasidh Krishna in the final over to seal the win, with the Titans needing 16 off the last six.

Hardik remained not out on 40 off 27.