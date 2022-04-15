Dewald Brevis had lit up the U-19 World Cup as he scored 506 runs for South Africa in the tournament and he is showing no stage fright on the biggest stage possible as he has shown his batting range while playing for the Mumbai Indians. In the last game against Punjab Kings, Brevis scored a quickfire 49 off just 25 balls. He had even smashed Rahul Chahar for four consecutive sixes in that game. Another young star who impressed in the match was the left-handed Tilak Verma. Suryakumar Yadav is also impressed with the talent of the young stars and he highlighted how young players these days have a wide variety of shots.

"I think they have come to one of the best franchises and so many people around them, amazing team management and great captain. Actually, I do not need to give any advice to them. They have been working really hard since they arrived here and they have been doing a wonderful job. Looking at them, I sometimes feel that if I had these many shots at that age and the way they are playing, so much positivity, I feel they are going to make it big soon," said Suryakumar Yadav while replying to an NDTV query during a virtual press conference on Friday.

Mumbai Indians have lost all their five matches in the ongoing season. The side have earlier shown great comeback abilities as in the 2014 season, Mumbai lost their first five games but they managed to reach the playoffs. Over the years Mumbai Indians have garnered the reputation of bad starters but somehow, they manage to regain their mojo as the season progresses.

Answering an NDTV query about their start to this particular IPL season, Suryakumar said: "See, it is something I am sure no franchise would like to lose a few games and then catching up again. But we are trying our best to entertain everybody as we have done before. We will surely catch up."

Mumbai Indians will next square off against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday at Brabourne Stadium.

"There have been a lot of positives, not a few. You can see Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma and many more new faces. As you have seen it was a fresh auction, we have been building this team for the next 2-3 years. Coming down the years, you will see many great players coming out of this team and talking about myself, I have been sticking to what I love doing and it is reflecting in the game. I am very happy about it," said Suryakumar.