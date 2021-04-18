Considered by many to be the Indian Premier League's (IPL) perpetual underperformer, Glenn Maxwell has really silenced his critics in IPL 2021. The Australian all-rounder played another crucial knock during Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) 38-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 10, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. He scored 78 runs off 49 balls, packed with nine fours and three sixes. After the match, RCB captain Virat Kohli lauded the 32-year-old and AB de Villiers. The duo were crucial for RCB, as their brilliant batting resulted in a target of 205 runs for KKR.

"Maxwell was outstanding and AB to follow. When he gets in with that kind of form and flow, it's impossible to stop him. We got 40 extra runs on that pitch which slowed down. Maxi has taken to this team like duck to water", said Kohli, during the post-match presentation.

"AB loves the team and they were the difference today", he added.

Maxwell joined RCB after the IPL 2021 Player Auction, post a massive bidding war. He was bought for Rs 14.25 crore.

Kohli also had special praise for his bowlers, especially Mohammed Siraj, Kyle Jamieson and Harshal Patel.

"Siraj's over to Russell was good. He has had some history against Russell. He's a different bowler after the Australia tour and he shut the game out. Harshal has so much clarity in the end and I think Jamieson also bowled well. That's the reason why we have three out of three", stated Kohli.

RCB won the toss and elected to bat. After a shaky start, which saw the India skipper getting dismissed in the second over, Maxwell stabilised the innings and set up decent partnerships with Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers.

The South African veteran sealed the innings for RCB with an unbeaten knock of 76 runs off 34 balls, studded with nine fours and three sixes. RCB wrapped up their innings at 204 for four in 20 overs.

KKR had a bright start, but soon fell to pressure from the opposition's bowling line-up. Kyle Jamieson took three wickets as they crumbled at 166 for eight in 20 overs, losing by 38 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel took two wickets for RCB, and Washington Sundar dismissed one batsman.

After the win, Maxwell is also leading the Orange Cap race with 176 runs from three matches.