Former England captain Michael Vaughan lavished praise on Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and said that he is the "perfect T20 cricketer". Jadeja has been in fine form in the recent past. The 32-year-old's contribution with both bat and ball this season has played a pivotal role in CSK's road to playoffs. Vaughan, speaking on Cricbuzz Live, highlighted Jadeja's all-round abilities while labelling him as the perfect pick in the shortest format of the game.

"You all know how much I rate Ravindra Jadeja. If you are building a T20 cricketer-- if you are building a batter, you go for the likes of Chris Gayle's power and Virat Kohli's skill element and the way that he can maneuver the ball. But if you want to build a cricketer, if you start from scratch, you almost start with someone like Ravindra Jadeja because he offers you everything," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz Live.

"He (Jadeja) is an unbelievable fielder, he can bowl brilliant left-arm spin, if there is an element of spin in the surface, he is as good as any. Obviously, with the bat, he can play the anchor role if you lose early wickets, he can also come in with 15 balls to go and pretty much go on from ball 01. He is the perfect T20 cricketer," Vaughan added.

In the 20th over in IPL 2021, Jadeja has faced 19 deliveries and smashed 64 runs. He has hit seven sixes and three boundaries at a strike-rate of over 336.

In the ongoing season, Jadeja has scored 212 runs from 10 innings at a strike-rate of 152.51.

With the ball, the lefthander has picked up 10 wickets while giving away runs at less than 7 per over.