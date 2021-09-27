Ravindra Jadeja took the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 by storm when he smashed a whirlwind 20 runs in four balls in the 19th over off Prasidh Krishna which helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) edge past Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The win helped CSK claim the top spot in the IPL points table for the time being. The all-rounder's explosive innings of 22 runs in eight deliveries earned special praise from former cricketers like S Badrinath, who even termed Jadeja as the best finisher in the world. He wrote, "Currently the best finisher in T20's is Ravindra Jadeja."

Virender Sehwag too joined the chorus in praising Jadeja and wrote, "What a magnificent victory for Chennai. Ravindra Jadeja top class with bat and ball and Chennai are top of the table. After the situation last year, what a comeback. Just stand up and applaud #WhistlePodu #CSKvsKKR."

Cricket expert Harsha Bhogle also lauded Jadeja's game-changing innings late in the game.

He wrote, "What a player this Jadeja is! 4 overs for 21 and a wicket. And a game changing innings. There is little that he cannot do!."

CSK teammate Suresh Raina also seemed mesmerised by Jadeja's knock and wrote, "Well played brother man @imjadeja #WhistlePodu."

CSK won by two wickets on the last ball of the match. This was CSK's eighth win in 10 matches this season. KKR, on the other hand, are placed fourth in the table.