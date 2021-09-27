Harshal Patel claimed a hat-trick as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Mumbai Indians by 54 runs in Match 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Saturday. Chasing a target of 166 runs, MI got off to a bright start but after losing openers Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma, struggled to build partnership. Harshal Patel then bagged four wickets to finish off MI's chances and seal a comprehensive win for his side. He also consolidated his position in the Purple Cap race, taking his tally to 23 wickets. Earlier in the day, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL 2021 Points Table

CSK occupy top spot in the standings with 16 points from 10 games. They are followed by Delhi Capitals (DC) in second position, who have 16 points from 10 games too but are behind on net run rate.

RCB are in third position with 12 points, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with 8 points.

PBKS are fifth with eight points, followed by Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in sixth and seventh, respectively, with eight points too.

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are bottom of the table with two points.

Orange Cap Race

Shikhar Dhawan is currently in pole position in the Orange Cap race with 430 runs from 10 games. He is followed by PBKS captain KL Rahul (401).

Faf du Plessis is third with 394 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad is fourth with 362 runs, followed by Sanju Samson Agarwal (351).

Purple Cap Race

RCB's Harshal Patel has extended his lead at the top of the Purple Cap race with 23 dismissals following his hat-trick against MI. He is followed by DC's Avesh Khan (15) in second and RR's Chris Morris (14) in third position.

MI Jasprit Bumrah is in fourth place with 14 wickets, followed by Arshdeep Singh (13).