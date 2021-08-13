The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League(IPL) will get underway next month, and teams have begun flying out to the United Arab Emirates for the remainder of the T20 league. IPL 2021 was postponed halfway through the season due to COVID-19 cases inside the bio-secure bubble earlier this year. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took to Twitter to share pictures of their stars at the Chennai airport. "Get ready folks," CSK captioned a picture of their captain MS Dhoni.

In other pictures, CSK players including Suresh Raina, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa can be seen having a chat before boarding the flight to the UAE.

CSK were second on the IPL 2021 points table before the league was postponed after a few players from CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders tested positivefor coronavirus.

The Chennai-based franchise had won five games out of seven and were behind Delhi Capitals, who had 12 points from eight matches.

CSK players had gathered in Chennai for a training camp earlier this month.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians were at third and fourth position before the league was halted due to Covid.

The MS Dhoni-led side will resume their IPL 2021 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians. Both teams are scheduled to face off at the Dubai International Cricket stadium on September 19.

Promoted

CSK will be hoping to qualify for the playoffs in this year's IPL after registering one of their worst outings in the domestic T20 league in 2020.

CSK had finished seventh on the points table last year, failing to qualify for the knockout stages for the first time in their history.