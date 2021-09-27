IPL 2021 Live Score, SRH vs RR: Rajasthan Royals Win Toss, Opt To Bat As Jason Roy Makes Debut For SunRisers Hyderabad
IPL 2021, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat vs SunRisers Hyderabad.
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 40 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Monday, at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The Kane Williamson-led side are currently bottom of the table with two points from nine games, which included one win and eight defeats. In their last match, they lost by five runs to Punjab Kings (PBKS). They are also in a five-match losing streak. Against RR, Williamson will be aiming to seal two points and get SRH's season moving. All-rounder Jason Holder will once again be crucial to Hyderabad, and was in top form against Punjab, taking three wickets and also smashing an unbeaten knock of 47 runs off 29 balls. Rajasthan are currently sixth in the standings with eight points from nine fixtures (four wins and five losses). The Sanju Samson-led side lost their previous match to Delhi Capitals (DC) by 33 runs and will be aiming to find some form. Samson will once again be crucial to his side after scoring an unbeaten knock of 70 in 52 deliveries during the defeat to DC. Both these sides met last in Match 28, where RR won by 55 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 19:14 (IST)Lewis, Morris Come Back In RR Playing XI!Rajasthan Royals Playing XI:Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman
Lewis, JD, and Morris return for #SRHvRR. Let's goooo! #HallaBol | #IPL2021 | @Dream11 pic.twitter.com/54VvEi6WDP— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 27, 2021
- 19:13 (IST)Jason Roy Makes SRH Debut, Warner Misses Out From Playing XI!SunRisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma
Team news from Dubai— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 27, 2021
- 19:04 (IST)RR Win Toss, Opt To Bat!Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has won the toss and elected to bat first vs SunRisers Hyderabad.
- 18:55 (IST)Jason Roy To Make His SRH Debut!Jason Roy is set to make his SunRisers Hyderabad debut today vs Rajasthan Royals.
- 18:30 (IST)Watch: Rajasthan Royals depart for venueRR took to social media to share a video of their contingent leaving the hotel for the venue! Here is the video:
Matchday mood. #PadengeBhaari | #HallaBol | #SRHvRR | @goelpipes pic.twitter.com/tcsau1rKky— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 27, 2021
- 18:28 (IST)One to watch: Jason HolderIn their previous fixture, SRH crashed to a narrow defeat to PBKS, losing by five runs. Despite the defeat, Jason Holder put in a top show, scoring an unbeaten knock of 47 off 29 balls and also taking three wickets. Here is a training video the all-rounder:
The big man's form has been a huge positive for the #Risers so far. #SRHvRR #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing #IPL2021 @Jaseholder98 pic.twitter.com/EvlE8ihaC4— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 27, 2021
- 18:15 (IST)Last meetingLast time both these sides met was in Match 28 in May, when RR won by 55 runs.A century by Jos Buttler helped RR post 220 for three in 20 overs.Mustafizur Rahman and Chris Morris took three wickets each as SRH could only muster 165 for eight in 20 overs.
- 18:13 (IST)Head-to-headBoth teams have faced each other 14 times, with both winning seven each.
Hello & welcome from Dubai for Match 40 of the #VIVOIPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 27, 2021
The Kane Williamson-led @SunRisers square off against @IamSanjuSamson's @rajasthanroyals. #SRHvRR
Which team will come out on top tonight? pic.twitter.com/WDaGiDKEWY
- 18:06 (IST)A Look At Points Table For RR And SRH!SunRisers Hyderabad are at the bottom of the points table with eight loss in nine games. Even if they win all their remaining matches they reach a maximum of 12 points where playoff qualification is almost impossible while Rajasthan Royals are one of the four teams who have eight points on the board. RR are at the sixth spot in the points tally and still they have a strong case for playoff qualification.
- 17:48 (IST)Hello and Welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match number 40 from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 where SunRisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals in Dubai. While Sanju Samson's side will look to get back in the race for play-offs, SRH will be looking to end their five-match losing streak.