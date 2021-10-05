Hello And Welcome!

Hello and Welcome to the live blog of the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match. This is a must-win game for both the teams as the tournament has reached its business end and just one more team can qualify for the playoffs. Both RR and MI have 10 points with them in the points table and got two more games left this year. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai are coming after a defeat in the previous clash vs Delhi Capitals while Rajasthan won their previous game vs Chennai Super Kings with heroics of Yashasvi Jaiswal (50) and Shivam Dube (64*).





The match will start at 7:30 PM IST and the toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST. Stay with us for all the live updates.