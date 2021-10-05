IPL 2021, RR vs MI Live Score: Rajasthan Royals-Mumbai Indians Faceoff In Must-Win Game
IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will look to stay alive in the race for playoffs when they faceoff in Sharjah on Tuesday.
Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to stay alive in the race for playoffs when they meet on Tuesday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both teams are tied on points after 12 games but RR are ahead on the points table thanks to better net run-rate. Rajasthan are coming into the game after a 7-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) where opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and all-rounder Shivam Dube stole the show with their quick-fire innings. Jaiswal got to his fifty in just 19 balls vs CSK while Dube scored 64 runs and remained not out in the chase of 190 runs. Mumbai Indians lost their previous match against Delhi Capitals (DC) by 4 wickets after yet another batting failure. Any of the two teams could get into the playoffs if they win their remaining two matches including this clash. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 18:44 (IST)Sam Curran Ruled Out Of IPL And T20 World Cup!Chennai Super Kings and England all-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out of remainder of IPL 2021and the upcoming T20 World Cup.
Sam Curran has been ruled out of the IPL 2021 and ICC Men's T20 World Cup with a lower back injury.— Chennai Super Kings - Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) October 5, 2021
- 18:30 (IST)Last Time When They Met!The last time when the two sides met in Match 24 this season, where Mumbai Indians chased down the target of 172 runs by 7 wickets with heroics of Quinton de Kock scored 70 runs off 50 balls and remained not out.
- 17:57 (IST)Hello And Welcome!Hello and Welcome to the live blog of the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match. This is a must-win game for both the teams as the tournament has reached its business end and just one more team can qualify for the playoffs. Both RR and MI have 10 points with them in the points table and got two more games left this year. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai are coming after a defeat in the previous clash vs Delhi Capitals while Rajasthan won their previous game vs Chennai Super Kings with heroics of Yashasvi Jaiswal (50) and Shivam Dube (64*).The match will start at 7:30 PM IST and the toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST. Stay with us for all the live updates.