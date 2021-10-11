Hello And Welcome!

Hello and Welcome to the live blog of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 Eliminator. The match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. RCB finished the league stage at the third spot while KKR were the fourth and last team to qualify for the playoffs. Both the teams are coming on the back of a win in their last game, RCB defeated DC in a last-ball finish while KKR completely outplayed Rajasthan Royals.





The winner of this game will face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday.





The match will start at 7:30 PM IST while the toss will be at 7:00 PM IST. Stay with us for all the live updates.