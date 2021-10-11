IPL 2021 Eliminator, RCB vs KKR Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore-Kolkata Knight Riders Locked In Knockout Battle In Sharjah
IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Eliminator at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday in Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Bangalore finished third in the league stage with 18 points while Kolkata were the last team to qualify for the playoffs with 14 points. RCB registered a hard-fought victory by 7 wickets in their last league game against Delhi Capitals who lost Qualifier 1 to Chennai Super Kings. KKR will be full of confidence as they are coming on the back of two back-to-back victories in their last two league stage matches. Bangalore are still in the quest for their maiden IPL title while Kolkata won the title two times before in 2012 and 2014. The winner of this clash will face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 while the losing team will be eliminated from the tournament. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 18:12 (IST)Hello And Welcome!Hello and Welcome to the live blog of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 Eliminator. The match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. RCB finished the league stage at the third spot while KKR were the fourth and last team to qualify for the playoffs. Both the teams are coming on the back of a win in their last game, RCB defeated DC in a last-ball finish while KKR completely outplayed Rajasthan Royals.The winner of this game will face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday.The match will start at 7:30 PM IST while the toss will be at 7:00 PM IST. Stay with us for all the live updates.
