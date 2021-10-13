IPL 2021, KKR vs DC, Qualifier 2 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Win Toss And Opt To Bowl, Marcus Stoinis In For Delhi Capitals
IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan has won the toss and elected to bowl vs Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan has won the toss and elected to bowl vs Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Wednesday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. KKR made no changes in their playing XI while DC brought Marcus Stoinis back in the side in place of Tom Curran. KKR are coming on the back of a victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Eliminator while DC lost Qualifier 1 to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who booked their spot in the finals. Eoin Morgan-led side made a brilliant comeback in the UAE-leg of the season after a poor first-half back in India. KKR bowlers and top-order batsmen have been their strength till now in this season while the two-time champions struggled a lot with their middle-order. On the other side, Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals who finished the league stage on top have one of the most balanced line-ups, they just need to tick all the boxes on a given day. The winner of Qualifier 2 will play against CSK in the final on Friday. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 19:09 (IST)Marcus Stoinis Comes Back In DC Playing XI!Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje
Our Playing XI v/s KKR:— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 13, 2021
Shikhar, Prithvi, Shreyas, Rishabh (C & WK), STOIN, Hettie, Axar, Ashwin, Rabada, Nortje, Avesh.#YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2021 | #DCvKKR | #Qualifier2
- 19:07 (IST)No Changes In KKR Playing XI!Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy
We play with an unchanged XI today in Qualifier #KKRvDC #KKR #AmiKKR #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/GBFILnLwUp— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 13, 2021
- 19:01 (IST)KKR Win, Toss Elect To Bowl In Qualifier 2 vs DC!Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and elected to bowl vs Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Toss Update from Sharjah @KKRiders have elected to bowl against @DelhiCapitals in #VIVOIPL #Qualifier2. #KKRvDC— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 13, 2021
Follow the match https://t.co/eAAJHvCMYS pic.twitter.com/OknDzb43Ly
- 18:18 (IST)Hello And Welcome!Hello and welcome to the live blog of the IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 match that will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The winner of this clash will face Chennai Super Kings in the finals on Friday while the losing side will be eliminated. Rishabh Pant on his maiden captaincy stint has led DC brilliantly as they were on the top of the points table after the league stage. However, DC lost Qualifier 1 to CSK but they are backed for a tough fight in this knockout game. Talking about the Eoin Morgan-led KKR side who were the last team to qualify for the playoffs, they won a thriller against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the same venue in the Eliminator. KKR are full of confidence and their bowlers and top-order batting have been their strength since the season resumed in the UAE. This clash is going to be a challenging one for both sides as they will not leave a stone unturned for a place in the tournament's final.Match will start at 7:30 PM IST while the toss will be at 7:00 PM IST. Stay with us for all the updates.