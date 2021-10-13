Hello And Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 match that will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The winner of this clash will face Chennai Super Kings in the finals on Friday while the losing side will be eliminated. Rishabh Pant on his maiden captaincy stint has led DC brilliantly as they were on the top of the points table after the league stage. However, DC lost Qualifier 1 to CSK but they are backed for a tough fight in this knockout game. Talking about the Eoin Morgan-led KKR side who were the last team to qualify for the playoffs, they won a thriller against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the same venue in the Eliminator. KKR are full of confidence and their bowlers and top-order batting have been their strength since the season resumed in the UAE. This clash is going to be a challenging one for both sides as they will not leave a stone unturned for a place in the tournament's final.





Match will start at 7:30 PM IST while the toss will be at 7:00 PM IST. Stay with us for all the updates.