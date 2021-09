Delhi Capitals (DC) have continued from where they left off in the first phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in India. The Rishabh Pant-led franchise has been nothing less than ruthless and will be looking to sustain their form when they take on an inspired Rajasthan Royals (RR) led by the charismatic wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson. DC have registered seven wins in nine games in IPL 2021 so far and are currently placed second in the IPL points table. A win would help them overtake Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the top for the time being. RR, on the other hand, escaped with a two-run win against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their previous match and will be aiming for a better start to this game scheduled to be played in Abu Dhabi. (Live Scorecard)

IPL 2021 Live Score Updates Between DC vs RR, Straight From Sheikh Zayed Stadium: