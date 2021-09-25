IPL Live Score, DC vs RR: Delhi Capitals Look To Carry Forward Winning Momentum Against Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals will aim to replicate their all-round performance from their last game as they take on a tricky Rajasthan Royals.
Delhi Capitals (DC) have continued from where they left off in the first phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in India. The Rishabh Pant-led franchise has been nothing less than ruthless and will be looking to sustain their form when they take on an inspired Rajasthan Royals (RR) led by the charismatic wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson. DC have registered seven wins in nine games in IPL 2021 so far and are currently placed second in the IPL points table. A win would help them overtake Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the top for the time being. RR, on the other hand, escaped with a two-run win against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their previous match and will be aiming for a better start to this game scheduled to be played in Abu Dhabi. (Live Scorecard)
IPL 2021 Live Score Updates Between DC vs RR, Straight From Sheikh Zayed Stadium:
- 14:16 (IST)DC vs RR : 1st Double Header Of IPL 2021 Second PhaseWhat a match we have on our hands today afternoonThe first double header of the second phase of IPL 2021: DC vs RR
- 14:05 (IST)Hello And Welcome !Hello and Welcome to the Live Match Blog of Match 36 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021Both teams are coming off from important wins from their last games and will be aiming for a repeat performance in Abu Dhabi today.So, tune in and join us for the Live Match Updates here as we bring to you all the exciting action from IPL 2021