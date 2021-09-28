Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Delhi are still unbeaten in the UAE-leg of the season while Kolkata started the second-leg with two wins on the trot but suffered a narrow defeat vs Chennai Super Kings in their last game. DC are at the second spot in the points table with 16 points and they need one more win to seal their place in playoffs for the third time in a row whereas KKR are at the fourth position with 8 points.

The last time the two sides met in Match 25 of this season where the Capitals pulled out an easy win with heroics of opener Prithvi Shaw who ended up getting 82 runs off 41 balls while chasing the target of 154 runs.

Where will the KKR vs DC IPL 2021 match be played?

The KKR vs DC IPL 2021 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

When will the KKR vs DC IPL 2021 match be played?

The KKR vs DC IPL 2021 match will be played on Tuesday, September 28.

What time will the KKR vs DC IPL 2021 match begin?

The KKR vs DC IPL 2021 match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the KKR vs DC IPL 2021 match?

The KKR vs DC IPL 2021 match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the KKR vs DC IPL 2021 match?

The live streaming of the KKR vs DC IPL 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)