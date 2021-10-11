MS Dhoniproduced a vintage knock as he blasted 18 runs off just six deliveries against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Qualifier 1 to take his side into the final of the tournament. While Dhoni's knock took fans into a frenzy, current India captain Virat Kohli too couldn't stop himself from expressing his feelings after watching Dhoni smash the ball to all parts of the ground to finish the match. Kohli, in his tweet, said Dhoni's knock made him jump out off his seat.

"Anddddd the king is back the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight. @msdhoni," Kohli tweeted.

Even Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta too hailed Dhoni for leading from the front.

"Wow what a match. My heart goes out to the young #DC team. Hard luck boys & all the best for the next game. Tonight belonged to #CSK. #Dhoni the finisher leading from the front, inspiring his players to give their best & keeping his cool at all times #DCvsCSK

@IPL #Finisher," she wrote in her tweet.

Chasing 173 for the win, CSK were off to a poor start as they lost Faf du Plessis in the first over.

Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad then added 110 runs for the second wicket to setup the platform for the chase.

Dhoni then played a cameo, smashing three boundaries in the final over off Tom Curran to take his side home with two balls to spare.