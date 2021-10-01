Former Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) player, Virender Sehwag recollected an infamous incident relating to the 'Spirit of the game' that involved spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, MS Dhoni and Glenn Maxwell during the 2014 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Speaking to Cricbuzz.com, Sehwag recalled how Ashwin blew dirt after dismissing Maxwell, in a send off to the batsman, while playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Sehwag, who was at the other end of the crease, revealed that Dhoni wasn't impressed with this act and even scolded the bowler for it.

Sehwag said, "When I was playing for Punjab, (Ravichandran) Ashwin dismissed (Glenn) Maxwell and then he picked up some dust and blew at him. I didn't like that. But I never came out and spoke publicly about whether what he did was wrong or against the 'Spirit of the game', though MS Dhoni got angry and even scolded him."

Sehwag looked back and stated how that incident could have turned into a big thing had any player taken to social media or talked to the media about it.

"It was Ashwin's wish to do that. And if any player spoke about the incident after the match to the media, or on social media then that also would have become a big thing. It's the players' responsibility -- whatever happens on the field should not be allowed to come out," Sehwag added.

Sehwag's views come in regard to the latest case of 'Spirit of cricket' involving Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan and Ashwin once again.

Ashwin on Thursday took to Twitter to give his take on the spat that he had with KKR captain Eoin Morgan.

The incident has left the cricket fraternity divided with many taking Ashwin's side on the issue while other backing Morgan. It took place during DC's match against KKR when Morgan had a go at Ashwin for taking an extra run after the ball had ricocheted off DC skipper Rishabh Pant.