Ravichandran Ashwin came out with a series of tweets to explain his views on the altercation that he had with Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Tuesday. Ashwin was criticised by former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne for taking an extra run after a throw from Rahul Tripathi deflected off Rishabh Pant. On Thursday, Ashwin, in one of his tweets, said he did not know that the ball had hit Rishabh but added that if he had known, he would've still gone for the extra run.

Soon after Ashwin came up with his series of tweets, fans and former cricketers on social media were divided on the whole incident. Some supported Ashwin while others backed Morgan.

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, when asked whom he supports in this controversy, replied "Morgan obviously."

Former India opening batter Aakash Chopra extended his support for Ashwin, saying that whatever is within the laws of the game is within the spirit of the game.

"Whatever is within the laws of the game is within the spirit of the game. Don't allow anyone to tell you otherwise. Does a batsman walk when he nicks? Does a bowler appeal even when he's not 100% sure? Is that not a violation of the so-called 'Spirit'?" he tweeted.

Former India women's cricketer Snehal Pradhan cited the laws of the games to question those who were debating whether Ashwin's decision to go for the extra run was against the spirit of cricket.

'Accept the umpire's decision.'

'Show self-discipline, even when things go against you.'



The umpire's decision was that the run Ashwin took was legal. It went against KKR. By the 'Spirit', they should have showed self discipline.



"'Accept the umpire's decision.' 'Show self-discipline, even when things go against you.' The umpire's decision was that the run Ashwin took was legal. It went against KKR. By the 'Spirit', they should have showed self-discipline. Now, who went against the 'Spirit of Cricket'?" Senhal wrote in her tweet.

Here is what Ashwin wrote in his long thread on Twitter.

"1. I turned to run the moment I saw the fielder throw and dint know the ball had hit Rishabh. 2. Will I run if I see it!? Of course I will and I am allowed to. 3. Am I a disgrace like Morgan said I was? Of course NOT. 4. Did I fight? No, I stood up for myself and that's what my teachers and parents taught me to do and pls teach your children to stand up for themselves. In Morgan or Southee's world of cricket they can choose and stick to what they believe is right or wrong but do not have the right to take a moral high ground and use words that are derogatory. What's even more surprising is the fact that people are discussing this and also trying to talk about who is the good and bad person here!," Ashwin wrote while explaining what happened on the field.

"To all the ‘Cricket is a gentleman's game' fans in the house': There are millions of cricketers with several thought processes that play this great game to make it their careers, teach them that an extra run taken due to a poor throw aimed to get you out can make your career and an extra yard stolen by the non striker can break your career."

"Do not confuse them by telling them that you will be termed a good person if you refuse the run or warn the non striker, because all these people who are terming you good or bad have already made a living or they are doing what it takes to be successful elsewhere. Give your heart and soul on the field and play within the rules of the game and shake your hands once the game is over. The above is the only 'spirit of the game' I understand," Ashwin wrote to explain in detail what he thought about the incident and the entire debate surrounding it.