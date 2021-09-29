Ravichandran Ashwin and Eoin Morgan were engaged in a heated argument on Tuesday during Delhi Capitals' clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. The altercation happened when Ashwin tried to take a run after a throw ricocheted off DC captain Rishabh Pant. Morgan protested against the run and got into a heated exchange with the Ashwin. On Wednesday, former India opening batter Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to take a dig at Eoin Morgan for the drama on the deflected overthrow. Sehwag cited example from 2019 World Cup final in which a throw ricocheted off Ben Stokes' bat and went for a boundary that helped Morgan-led England to tie the match against New Zealand. England went on to win the match on a boundary counts rule after the Super Over also ended in a tie and thus won their maiden ICC World Cup title.

"On July 14th , 2019 when it ricocheted of Ben Stokes bat in the final over, Mr Morgan sat on a Dharna outside Lord's and refused to hold the World cup trophy and New Zealand won. Haina ? Bade aaye, 'doesn't appreciate' waale," Sehwag tweeted along with a picture of Dinesh Karthik's post-match comments on the on-field altercation between Morgan and Aswhin.

In the match, Ashwin had the last laugh as he dismissed Morgan for a second-ball duck. Morgan fended at a length delivery that landed into the hands of Lalit Yadav at first slip.

After dismissing Morgan, Ashwin was all charged up as he celebrated the wicket.

Delhi Capitals, however, failed to get the better of KKR as Morgan's side won the match by three wickets with 10 balls to spare.