Indian Premier League Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel revealed at the IPL 2021 Auction that VIVO is back as the title sponsor of the league. Brijesh Patel spoke ahead of the auction in Chennai on February 18 and announced that VIVO is back as the title sponsor of the T20 league after Dream 11 had been roped in as sponsor for the 2020 season. Last year, the IPL signed up Dream 11 for Rs 222 crore for one season whereas they had been getting Rs 440 crore per year from VIVO.

In August 2020, VIVO had pulled out as sponsor of the Indian Premier League following a backlash on social media. In 2018, VIVO had signed a five-year deal worth Rs 2199 crore.

At the auction, there were several records broken. Chris Morris bagged a Rs. 16.25 crore contract from Rajasthan Royals to become the most expensive player in IPL history.

Krishnappa Gowtham, at Rs. 9.25 crore, became the most expensive uncapped Indian player in the league's history. He was lapped up by Chennai Super Kings.

Kyle Jamieson, the all-rounder from New Zealand, went for Rs 15 crore, the fourth-highest bid for any player ever. He was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Jhye Richardson went for Rs 14 crore to Punjab Kings while Glenn Maxwell was signed by RCB for a whopping Rs 14.25 crore.

Uncapped Tamil Nadu batsman Shahrukh Khan was sold to Punjab for Rs. 5.25 crore.

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar went to Mumbai Indians at his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

A total of 57 players were sold at the auction that included 22 overseas professionals.