Hoping to still qualify for the playoffs, Rajasthan Royals (RR) face Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 51 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, on Tuesday. The Sanju Samson-led side are currently sixth in the league standings with 10 points from 12 games. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings (PBKS) are fifth with 10 points but from 13 matches and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are fourth with 12 points from 13 fixtures and with a better net run rate than the other two franchises. To have any hopes of qualifying for the playoffs, RR need to win their remaining two games, with the other one being against KKR on Thursday.

The last time RR met MI was in Match 24, when the Rohit Sharma-led outfit won by seven wickets. Rajasthan posted 171 for four in 20 overs, with Samson top-scoring for his side with 42 runs off 27 balls. Facing a target of 172 runs, MI scored 172 for three in 18.3 overs. Quinton de Kock smashed an unbeaten knock of 70 runs in 50 balls.

Here are the players we think might be included in RR XI for their game against MI:

Evin Lewis: The Trinidadian opener has been valuable for RR in UAE and will be aiming to give his side a good start while batting. His free-flowing batting in the powerplay can set up a good foundation for the rest of the batters.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal seems to have finally found his footing in the IPL with a fine half-century against CSK in his previous outing. The 19-year-old slammed 50 off 21 balls to help his side win by seven wickets. He will be a huge threat for RR against MI.

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson is currently third in the Orange Cap race with 480 runs in 12 matches and will once again be crucial for his side with his batting and fast improving leadership skills.

Shivam Dube: Shivam Dube scored an unbeaten knock of 64 runs in 42 balls against CSK to justify the management's decision of picking him over the misfiring Riyan Parag. He will once again be expected to be included in Samson's playing XI.

Glenn Phillips: In what was his first game for RR against CSK, Glenn Phillips remained unbeaten after scoring 14 runs, including a six and a four. He will be hoping to prove his credentials against MI.

David Miller: David Miller's experience will come in handy for Samson in the upcoming match against MI. The South African has scored 109 runs in eight games for RR in IPL 2021.

Rahul Tewatia: The all-rounder took three wickets in the win against CSK, conceding 39 runs in four overs. Rahul Tewatia will also be useful for his big-hitting skills.

Kartik Tyagi: With Akash Singh not getting any wickets in his debut, Kartik Tyagi is expected to return and feature against Mumbai.

Mayank Markande: Mayank Markande was part of the team during the win vs CSK, and is expected to be included once again in the playing XI.

Chetan Sakariya: Chetan Sakariya took a wicket and conceded 31 runs in four overs against CSK. He will be aiming to build on his form in the next match.

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman was in poor form against CSK, conceding 51 runs in 4 overs. He is expected to keep his place in Samson's playing XI.