Members of Mumbai Indians squad, who arrived in Abu Dhabi on August 13, celebrated the end of their mandatory one-week quarantine by playing a game of pool volleyball. The defending champions took to Instagram on Friday to share a video in which the team can be seen enjoying their time away from the cricket field. The likes of Ishan Kishan, Piyush Chawla, Aditya Tare and Dhawal Kulkarni were seen playing volleyball. "Diving straight out of quarantine for a game of Pool Volleyball," the video was captioned.

Mumbai Indians, five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, arrived in the UAE without their captain Rohit Sharma and other stars like Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav. All the three players are with Team India in England for the ongoing Test series.

The Mumbai-based franchise were fourth on the points table with eight points from seven matches when the IPL 2021 was postponed midway after several players across teams tested positive for Covid.

When the league was suspended on May 4 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the tournament's bio-bubble, it was just over the half-way stage, with Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings the only teams to have played eight matches, and the rest all playing seven each.

In the first match of the UAE leg of IPL 2021, the Rohit Sharma-led outfit will face off against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on September 19.

Mumbai Indians won the last two IPLs and Rohit has a chance to create history by becoming the first captain to win three back-to-back IPL titles.