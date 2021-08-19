Having recently recovered from COVID-19, India all-rounder Krunal Pandya took to social media to post some stylish photos which also included a snap with his brother Hardik Pandya. Sharing the photos on Instagram Krunal captioned it as "Elegance never goes out of style". The post was also well-received by fans with many showering praises on the Pandya brothers. One fan commented: "Brothers of destruction". Krunal and Hardik were recently in Sri Lanka during India's tour to the country and Krunal tested positive for COVID-19 while on tour.

Here are the photos:

Meanwhile, another fan wrote: "2 legend in one pic".

One social-media user praised the watches worn by the Pandya brothers. He wrote, "Those Time Pieces are Super LIT".

After Krunal Pandya tested positive, the second T20I between Sri Lanka and India was postponed by a day. Krunal's close contacts were put in isolation and all of them returned negative test results later.

According to a PTI report, Krunal's close contacts were Hardik, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal.

India went on to lose to Sri Lanka 1-2 in the T20I series. Before the T20Is, the visitors had sealed a 2-1 win in the ODI series.

Both Krunal and Hardik are set to take field for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when the tournament gets underway on September 19 with Mumbai taking on Chennai Super Kings.

The players are not part of India's Test squad, which is currently in England for their ongoing five-match Test series.