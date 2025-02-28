Australia qualified for the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinals after their Group B match against Afghanistan was washed out in Lahore on Friday. Thanks to the result, Australia have 4 points from 3 matches while Afghanistan and South Africa both have 3 points each. However, South Africa have played one game less and they will take on England in their final Group B encounter on Saturday. If South Africa win the game, they will join Australia in the semifinals as the group-topper with 5 points.

However, a loss for South Africa against England might open the door for Afghanistan as the second semi-final spot from Group B will then be decided by Net Run Rate (NRR). At present, South Africa hold the advantage as they have a far superior NRR as of now.

The match was halted by a downpour when Australia were 109 for 1 in 12.5 overs, chasing a target of 274. Despite the ground staffs' efforts to clear the field, several pools of water remained on the pitch and the umpires ultimately declared the match abandoned after an inspection.

The interruption came just an hour before the cut-off time for completing the match.

With the game called off, Australia advanced to the semifinals with four points. Their last match against South Africa in Rawalpindi was also abandoned.

At the time of interruption, Travis Head was in superb form, having scored 59 runs off 40 balls, including nine fours and one six.

His knock came after a lucky reprieve when Rashid Khan dropped him on six, diving at mid-on off Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Head capitalised on this opportunity and dominated the Afghanistan bowlers, particularly taking 28 runs off Farooqi's 17 balls.

Skipper Steve Smith was at the other end, playing a more measured knock with 19 not out from 22 balls, including two boundaries.

With no result from this match, Afghanistan's chances are slim and would depend on the result of Saturday's match between South Africa and England.

If South Africa win, they will top the group with five points.

If England emerges victorious, South Africa and Afghanistan will both finish on three points, leading to a net run-rate (NRR) calculation.

Afghanistan's current NRR of -0.99 would almost certainly eliminate them unless South Africa loses by a margin of over 200 runs.

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan posted a competitive total of 273, largely due to Sediqullah Atal's gritty 85 and Azmatullah Omarzai's explosive 67.

Atal anchored the innings after a shaky start, but it was Omarzai's late fireworks which propelled Afghanistan past 270 after they were 235 for 8 following Rashid Khan's dismissal.

Omarzai's 63-ball knock under pressure had five sixes and one four. He launched two massive sixes off Nathan Ellis in the penultimate over, including a breathtaking 102m hit over midwicket, sending the ball over Glenn Maxwell at the boundary.

He then struck a towering six wide of long-off as Afghanistan produced a late flourish for a total that would give their spin-heavy bowling lineup a big boost.

But he got out in the final over off Ben Dwarshuis who also dismissed Noor Ahmed in the final delivery of the day to finish with figures of 3/47 from nine overs.

World champions Australia also leaked 37 runs in extras that included 17 wides.

(With PTI inputs)