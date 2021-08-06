Having recovered from COVID-19, India all-rounder Krunal Pandya took to social media to thank everyone for their well-wishes and support. The Mumbai Indians (MI) cricketer tested positive during India's Sri Lanka tour and remained in isolation even after the rest of his teammates departed the island nation. Taking to Instagram, Pandya wrote, "Thank you for your wishes everyone. They kept me going I'm completely fine now, thanks to all the efforts of the doctors and healthcare workers. Special mention to everyone at BCCI and Sri Lankan Cricket for all that they've done for me. Forever grateful".

Krunal also posted photos of himself in Sri Lanka and also of him departing on a flight.

He tested positive on the day of India's second T20I in Colombo. The match was postponed, and his close contacts were put in isolation. They returned with negative results.

According to PTI, his close contacts were Hardik, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal.

India lost to Sri Lanka 1-2 in the T20I series. Also, both teams faced each other in an ODI series, which India won 2-1.

Initially the series was also delayed due to multiple cases in the Sri Lanka camp after they got back from their tour of United Kingdom.

The tour began with the ODI series, which was delayed by five days.

The Indian team in Sri Lanka was captained by Shikhar Dhawan, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar as his deputy. The likes of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah were in England, preparing for the five-match Test series.