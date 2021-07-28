India have added five net bowlers to their T20I squad for the three-match series against Sri Lanka after eight close contacts of Krunal Pandya, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, were isolated and were unable to take the field for the second T20I on Wednesday. "Based on the request of the Indian team management in Sri Lanka, the All-India Senior Selection Committee has named additions to India's squad for the second and third T20Is," BCCI said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The five net bowlers – Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, R Sai Kishore and Simarjeet Singh - will now be part of the squad for the remaining T20Is."

BCCI also confirmed that all eight close contacts of Krunal had returned negative Covid test results along with all other members of the team and support staff.

"After Krunal Pandya was tested positive for COVID-19 on July 27th, all members of the team and support staff were immediately isolated and tested as a safety measure. The test results for everyone including the eight identified close contacts of Krunal returned negative," BCCI statement further read.

"Following the test on 27th July, a Rapid Antigen test was also conducted today (28th July) at noon and they have all returned negative results.

"However, to ensure health and safety of the squad, the 8 close contacts will continue to remain in isolation in the team hotel.

"The remaining T20Is will go on as per the schedule."

India went ahead with just five specialist batsmen for the second T20I on Wednesday including captain Shikhar Dhawan. The other four batsmen were Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, and Devdutt Padikkal, all of whom made their ODI debuts, and Sanju Samson.