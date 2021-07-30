Indian cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal, Krishnappa Gowtham have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, sources told NDTV. The duo were with the Indian team for the white-ball series against hosts Sri Lanka, but didn't play the second and third T20I after coming in contact with Krunal Pandya, whose positive test result forced the second T20I to be postponed by a day. Chahal and Gowtham were already in isolation after Krunal tested positive and now the trio will stay back in Sri Lanka even as the rest of the Indian team returns home today.

The second and third T20I, the last two matches of India's tour of Sri Lanka, took place on consecutive days (July 28, 29) but with numerous members of the Indian squad in isolation.

Promoted

More to follow...