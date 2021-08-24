With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season set to resume, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have begun preparations for the tournament's United Arab Emirates (UAE) leg. The franchise will be aiming to seal their place in the playoffs and build a winning run, when their campaign resumes in September. The Chennai-based franchise took to social media on Tuesday to post a video of captain MS Dhoni training during a net session. The CSK captain could be seen hitting multiple huge sixes with ease, and will be hoping to carry on this form in the competition. After the session, Dhoni could be seen attempting to retrieve some of the balls from the bushes, along with some of his teammates. Posting the video on Instagram, CSK captioned it as, "Hit and Seek #WhistlePodu #Yellove @mahi7781".

Here is the video:

IPL 2021 was suspended midway in May due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the bio-secure bubbles. CSK also had two high-profile cases, with coaches Michael Hussey and Lakshmipathy Balaji tested positive for the dreaded virus.

Before the season was abruptly halted, CSK were in good form, winning five matches and losing only two fixtures. They were second on the points table, with Delhi Capitals (DC) on top spot.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were in third position, followed by Mumbai Indians (MI).

The Dhoni-led side will resume their campaign against defending champions MI on September 19, at the Dubai International Stadium. The fixture between CSK and MI will also be the opening match for IPL 2021 resumption.