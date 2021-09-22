Despite Punjab Kings ending on the wrong side of the result, their captain KL Rahul did enjoy a personal milestone when he became the second fastest batter in IPL to reach 3,000 runs and the fastest Indian to do so. Rahul, who reached the milestone of 3,000 IPL runs in 80 innings, was only second to Chris Gayle in the list, who achieved the feat in 75 innings. Rahul was ranked 18th in the list of batsmen who have scored 3000-plus runs in the IPL. Rahul played a delightful innings of 49 runs off 33 deliveries.

SunRisers Hyderabad's David Warner completed the same number of runs in 94 innings while Suresh Raina of Chennai Super Kings took 103 innings to complete 3,000 IPL runs.

It was during Chetan Sakariya's second over when Rahul hit two successive sixes to go past the 3,000-run landmark. Rahul was lucky enough to have himself dropped thrice before being finally taken by Kartik Tyagi in gully on the fourth attempt.

However, a strong start by Rahul and Mayank failed to take PBKS past the 186-run target set by Rajasthan Royals as they fell short by just 2 runs.

Mayank showcased some remarkable hitting during his knock of 67 runs in 43 balls which had seven fours and two sixes.

Promoted

Earlier, RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal fought hard in the middle against the PBKS bowlers to gather 49 runs which proved to be crucial in the end.

Mahipal Lomror also made remarkable 43 runs in only 17 balls towards the end of the RR innings to help his side reach a total of 185.