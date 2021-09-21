KL Rahul got past 3000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL), after smashing two huge sixes during Punjab Kings' (PBKS) ongoing IPL 2021 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dubai on Tuesday. Rahul reached the impressive milestone in his 80th IPL innings, which makes him the second-fastest to have achieved such a feat after teammate Chris Gayle. The West Indies cricketer took 75 innings to cross 3000 runs. Despite luck supporting the wicketkeeper-batsman, cricket fans on Twitter hailed the India international for his magnificent performance. One user lauded the PBKS skipper and wrote, "KL Rahul completes 3000 IPL runs The Real Mr. IPL".

KL Rahul completes 3000 IPL runs

The Real Mr. IPL pic.twitter.com/zq4tNjXPSV — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) September 21, 2021

PBKS skipper Rahul initially won the toss and elected to bowl. Rajasthan set a target of 186 runs after posting 185 in 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed 49 off 36 balls and Mahipal Lomror also scored 43 off 17 balls.

Punjab currently need 19 from 20 balls to win the match. Rahul was dismissed after scoring 49 runs, narrowly missing out on a half-century. Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal smashed 67 off 43 balls.

Here are the reactions from fans on Twitter:

No Virat Kohli Show.

No MS Dhoni Show.

No Rohit Sharma Show.



Now, time for KL Rahul Show! #KLRahul #PunjabKings #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/4eJw5NoRw0 — Kunal Yadav (@kunaalyaadav) September 21, 2021

Second fastest to score 3000 runs - THE KL RAHUL.#KLRahul pic.twitter.com/s4DfpgiP79 — jasmine (@TiredOfProcess) September 21, 2021

KL Rahul becomes the 2nd fastest to reach 3,000 IPL runs. What a run he's having with the Punjab Kings.#PBKSvRR pic.twitter.com/QvR5pmAVVI — (@aqqu___) September 21, 2021

Player A



Runs - 250

Avg - 35.71

SR - 128.21



Player B (KL Rahul)



Runs - 380

Avg - 63.33

SR - 137.68



But according to people, Player A is having brilliant season but Player B is a statpadder. — Soham (@Soham718) September 21, 2021

KL Rahul in IPL



0 to 1000 runs - 38 Inngs

1001 to 2000 runs - 22 Inngs

2001 to 3000 runs - 20 Inngs*#PBKSvRR — Cricpush (@CricPush) September 21, 2021

PBKS will be hoping to seal win and revive their IPL 2021 campaign in UAE.