Liam Livingstone got a point to prove himself as he is part of the England side for the upcoming T20 World Cup where he might not be his team's first choice for a spot in the playing XI even he had terrific series home series. He scored a century 42-ball century vs Pakistan that was England's fastest in the format. England's side is full of top-class players like Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, and Jos Buttler when it comes to the top 6. So, Livingstone has a lot to do in this IPL season to prove his worth for a place in England starting XI at the T20 World Cup.

Ohh!!!! It's a huge SIX from Livingstone's bat. Excellent sound from the bat with timing power. A 97-meter maximum.