Punjab Kings (PBKS) have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. PBKS have three debutants- Ishan Porel, Adil Rashid, and Aiden Markram in their side while for RR opener Evin Lewis is set to play his first match for the franchise. The KL Rahul-led side are currently seventh in the IPL 2021 points table with three wins and five defeats. Meanwhile, Rajasthan are sixth in the standings with three victories and four losses. The last time when both the sides met was in Match 4, PBKS won by four runs with KL Rahul hitting 91 runs off 50 balls at the Wankhede Stadium. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 20:47 (IST)Jaiswal OUT!Harpreet Brar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, OUT caught by Mayank Agarwal. Jaiswal departs just a run short of his first IPL fifty.Jaiswal c Mayank b Harpreet Brar 49(36) (4s-6 6s-2)RR 136/4
- 20:44 (IST)Back To Back Sixes!Rashid to Lomror, Two sixes in two balls both over deep mid-wicket. Not a good debut for Adil Rashid.RR 136/3 in 14 overs
- 20:35 (IST)WICKET!Arshdeep to Livingstone, OUT caught by Fabian Allen.What a catch that was from Allen!!!! Second wicket for Arshdeep Singh.Livingstone c Fabian Allen b Arshdeep Singh 25(17) (4s-2 6s-1)RR 116/3
- 20:33 (IST)SIX!!Ohh!!!! It's a huge SIX from Livingstone's bat. Excellent sound from the bat with timing power. A 97-meter maximum.Liam Livingstone got a point to prove himself as he is part of the England side for the upcoming T20 World Cup where he might not be his team's first choice for a spot in the playing XI even he had terrific series home series. He scored a century 42-ball century vs Pakistan that was England's fastest in the format. England's side is full of top-class players like Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, and Jos Buttler when it comes to the top 6. So, Livingstone has a lot to do in this IPL season to prove his worth for a place in England starting XI at the T20 World Cup.
- 20:31 (IST)FOUR!Arshdeep to Livingstone, FOUR to fine leg. Good shot!
- 20:28 (IST)100 Up For RR!100 Up for Rajasthan Royals with a cracking boundary from Yashasvi Jaiswal.RR 101/2
- 20:25 (IST)Excellent Shot!Top shot from Jaiswal! FOUR to extra cover, he moves to 40 now. This is his highest IPL score.RR 94/2
- 20:18 (IST)SIX!SIX!!!! Okay so here youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal is winning his battle vs top class leg-spinner Adil Rashid.
- 20:16 (IST)RR 76/2 in 8 Overs!The last time when the two sides played this season that match was an absolute cracker where Punjab Kings set the massive target of 222 runs in front of Rajasthan Royal with KL Rahul's 91 runs. Sanju Samson who was captaining for the first time in the IPL played a brilliant knock of 119 runs off just 63 balls. He was hitting all around the park in that game but today he failed to deliver.RR 76/2
- 20:14 (IST)FOUR!Porel To Livingstone, FOUR to sweeper cover.
- 20:10 (IST)WICKET!Porel to Samson, OUT caught behind. The captain has to depart after scoring just 4 runs.Samson c Rahul b Ishan Porel 4(5)RR 68/2
- 20:08 (IST)SIX!Rashid to Jaiswal, SIX, ohh!!!! what a shot that was over the long on. Hitting a top class international bowler is not that easy but this youngster has done it.
- 20:06 (IST)Reverse Sweep And FOUR!Rashid to Jaiswal, reverse sweep and FOUR. What a shot from Jaiswal, he was ready for it and got the result.
- 19:58 (IST)First Wicket!Arshdeep to Lewis, OUT, caught by Mayank Agarwal.Change in bowling worked for KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings side. Lewis departs after giving a good start to RR.Lewis c Mayank b Arshdeep36(21) (4s-7 6s-1)RR 54/1
- 19:54 (IST)50 Up For RR!Back to back boundaries for Evin Lewis. Fifty comes up for RR. 13 runs from the fifth over.
- 19:52 (IST)Jaiswal Joins Party!Hooda to Jaiswal, FOUR, played with soft hands and he just placed the ball into the gap.
- 19:51 (IST)"From CPL To IPL": Runs Keep Flowing For Lewis!Ohh!! another FOUR from Lewis, to the covers this time. 17 off the fourth over. What a start for Rajasthan Royals.RR 40/0 after 4 overs
- 19:49 (IST)Third Boundary Of The Over!CRUNCHED!!!!Third boundary of the over this time right in the slot. Debutant Porel finding it hard against Lewis
- 19:48 (IST)Back To Back FOURS!Another boundary from Evin Lewis and this time he cuts away to the third man just where he hit a boundary on the previous ball.RR 32/0
- 19:45 (IST)FOUR!Shami to Lewis, FOUR, straight over the bowler's head. RR openers have given a good start till now.RR 23/0
- 19:41 (IST)First Six!Porel to Lewis, First SIX of the match. Brilliantly played over long on.RR 18/0 after two overs
- 19:36 (IST)Back To Back Boundaries!Shami to Jaisawal, FOUR, pulled this one to the mid wicket. Two boundaries from the first over where RR scored 9 runs. Excellent start!!
- 19:31 (IST)First Run!Off the mark straight away. Lewis pushed the ball to backward square leg for a single.
- 19:29 (IST)No Samson, Jaiswal Comes In To Open For RR!Players are in the middle. Yashasvi Jaiswal comes in to open along with Evin Lewis. So, two left-handers for Rajasthan Royals opening today. Mohammed Shami has got the ball for Punjab Kings.
- 19:18 (IST)KL Rahul's 50th IPL Game For PBKS!Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul is playing his 50th IPL match for the franchise.
- 19:13 (IST)Punjab Kings XI: Markram In XI, Gayle Misses Out!Punjab Kings Playing XI: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Adil Rashid, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel
- 19:12 (IST)Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Lewis Makes RR Debut, No Place For Shamsi!Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi
- 19:01 (IST)Punjab Kings Win Toss, Opt To Bowl!Punjab Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals.
- 18:57 (IST)Ishan Porel, Adil Rashid and Aiden Markram Set For IPL Debut!Ishan Porel, Adil Rashid and Aiden Markram are set to play their first IPL match.
- 18:47 (IST)Evin Lewis to make his debut for Rajasthan Royals!Evin Lewis has received his cap to ovation from his teammates. He will made his debut today!
- 18:35 (IST)Rajasthan Royals predicted XIEvin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Liam Livingstone, Chris Morris, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat
- 18:33 (IST)Punjab Kings predicted XIKL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
- 18:19 (IST)Rajasthan Royals leave for Dubai International Stadium. See picsThe Sanju Samson-led side have departed for the venue and here are some pictures:
September 21, 2021
- 18:17 (IST)Punjab Kings depart for the venue. See picsPunjab Kings have departed for the stadium and franchise posted some photos on their social media handles. Here are the pictures:
- 18:15 (IST)IPL 2021, Match 4: Punjab Kings win by four runsThe last time both these sides met was in Match 4 of this season, where PBKS came out on top. KL Rahul smashed 91 off 50 balls to help his side post a target of 222 runs.Despite a century by Sanju Samson (119 off 63 balls), RR could reach only 217 for seven in 20 overs, losing by four runs.
- 17:59 (IST)Punjab Kings without Dawid Malan!Punjab Kings will be without Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith for the upcoming games.They have been replaced by Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid and Aiden Markram.
- 17:57 (IST)No Jos Buttler for Rajasthan Royals!For the UAE leg, Rajasthan Royals will be without Jos Buttler. The franchise will also be without Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes.They have been replaced by Tabraiz Shamsi, Glenn Phillips, Oshane Thomas and Evin Lewis.
- 17:50 (IST)Head to headBoth sides have faced each other 22 fixtures, with Rajasthan Royals coming out on top with 12 wins. Punjab Kings have won 10 games.
