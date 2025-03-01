South Africa topped Group B of the ongoing Champions Trophy after beating England in their final league game in Karachi on Saturday. With five points in three matches, South Africa finished ahead of Australia, four points, at the summit of Group B. In Group A, India and New Zealand will face on in a group-deciding clash in Dubai on Sunday. If India beat New Zealand, they will top Group A and set up a semi-final clash with Australia in the first semi-final on Tuesday, March 4, at the Dubai International Stadium. New Zealand will face South Africa a day later in the second semi-final in that case.

However, if they lose to New Zealand, the Rohit Sharma-led side Group B toppers South Africa on the same day. The other semi-final will see Australia taking on New Zealand in an all Trans-Tasman clash in Lahore on Wednesday, March 5.

According to a report, Group B potential semi-finalists Australia and South Africa will travel to the UAE on Saturday. But strangely one of them will return to Pakistan, while the other will be in Dubai to face India on Tuesday.

The scheduling is such that India are assured of playing its semi-final in Dubai, regardless of which team they take. Group A's other semi-finalists New Zealand will play its last four match in Lahore. The match-ups and venues of the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals will be confirmed after India vs New Zealand final Group A game on Sunday.

"An ICC official said the decision had been taken to allow the side that plays the semi-final in Dubai on March 4 the maximum time to prepare for that contest. However, it does guarantee one side will find themselves in the suboptimal position of leaving Pakistan for Dubai, only to have to return to Pakistan the following day," a report in Cricinfo said.

"While the Lahore semi-final is one day later on March 5, the way in which this tournament has been scheduled means that one team will travel and train at a venue they do not need to be at for a day."

Another report in BBC confirmed the development.

"Group B concludes with South Africa's match against England on Saturday but neither the Proteas or Australia will know the venue for their semifinal until after the conclusion of India's match against New Zealand on Sunday," wrote BBC on Saturday.