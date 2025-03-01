Former India cricketer Madan Lal believes the poor drainage system that was on exhibition during the Champions Trophy match between Afghanistan and Australia at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium is a "bad advertisement" for Pakistan. The underwhelming drainage system of Gaddafi Stadium was on exhibition during the second innings of Afghanistan's and Australia's Group B encounter on Friday. During the Group B encounter between Afghanistan and Australia in the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, rain intervened in the on-field action after 12.5 overs. After the rain had halted, there were plenty of water puddles all over the ground.

The ground staff tried their best to remove the water with mop sticks and various other measures. However, the game was eventually called off, and both teams were handed a point each.

Madan Lal wasn't impressed with Gaddafi Stadium's drainage system and told ANI, "This is a bad advertisement for Pakistan. Renovating a stadium is fine, but the drainage system and super sopper should be the number one priority. It isn't good for Pakistan. I saw yesterday's match and their method of getting the water out. There was a lot of criticism."

The 1983 World Cup-winning player went on to address recent criticism from former cricketers about India's advantage of playing at the same venue while the other teams have to travel to different locations in Pakistan.

Former England cricketers Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton were quite vocal about India playing all its game in Dubai, a factor that hands them an edge over the other teams.

Madan Lal weighed in on the recent criticism and said, "Yes, there is an advantage, but India cleared it quite early. But teams will complain."

After securing two dominant victories over Bangladesh and Pakistan, India is through to the semi-finals. Their final group stage fixture against New Zealand will determine the top two standings of Group A and the semi-finals.

Madan Lal believes it doesn't matter which team lines up against India in the semi-finals; their upcoming contest against the Kiwis on Sunday will be a good rehearsal before the tournament's knockout phase.

"It doesn't matter. Tomorrow's match should be good because it will be a good rehearsal for the semi-final," he added.

