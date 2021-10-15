Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final in Dubai on Friday. Ahead of the summit clash between MS Dhoni's CSK and Eoin Morgan-led KKR, former India batter Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter to give his prediction on who will come out on top. Jaffer tweeted that a World Cup-winning captain and a New Zealand coach will lift the trophy. It is pertinent to mention that both teams have a World Cup-winning captain and a coach from New Zealand - Brendon McCullum and Stephen Fleming.

The batting coach of Punjab Kings came up with another tweet, that included characters from a hit Hindi sitcom 'Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah'.

Jethalal is confused after reading my prediction But who do you think will win? #CSKvKKR #IPLFinal https://t.co/d24gsHP1Aw pic.twitter.com/rW8UQOAbnu — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 15, 2021

"Jethalal is confused after reading my prediction But who do you think will win? #CSKvKKR #IPLFinal," Jaffer tweeted.

CSK qualified for the final after defeating Delhi Capitals in the first Qualifier by four wickets. MS Dhoni hit the winning runs for his side to send them into their ninth IPL final.

Promoted

KKR, who finished fourth on the points table after the league stages, had to battle their way to the final. KKR first delivered a knockout blow to Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator. Then the Morgan-led side registered a thrilling win over Delhi Capitals in the second Qualifier to qualify for their third IPL final.

KKR have an unbeaten record in the IPL finals, they won the title in 2012 and 2014 under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir.